Feb. 25, 1928 - Jan. 25, 2023
Erma Unger Penner, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Salem Hospital.
Erma was born on Feb. 25, 1928, in Lustre, Montana, the daughter of Jacob and Lena Fast. Erma graduated from Glasgow High School in Montana.
Erma met Bob Unger at Grace Bible Institute in Omaha, Nebraska. They were married on Oct. 10, 1947, in Lustre, Montana. They came to Dallas that same year and moved back to Munich, North Dakota in 1948. They moved to Idanha, Oregon, in 1951 where Bob pastored the Idanha Community Church. They later settled in Dallas in 1953.
Erma worked as cashier at Woody’s Market for several years. Erma joined the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church in 1953, she loved children and taught Sunday school and AWANA. She also taught vacation bible school and was an assistant at Weekday School of the Bible at both Lyle and Oakdale locations.
Erma and Bob owned and operated Bob Unger Appliance, originally on the corner of Washington and Jefferson Street in 1966. They later relocated to the North Main Street location in 1969, where she worked at the appliance store until Bob retired in 1990.
Erma and Bob loved camping at the beach at Beverley Beach State Park, Detroit State Park and Ember Forest. They also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii. Erma loved to cook and entertain. She baked bread every week and was known for her holiday sweet baked goodies. She enjoyed road trips to Montana and North Dakota to visit family in the summertime. She loved her children and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed family gatherings. She prayed for her family every day.
Erma married Irwin Penner in October of 2005.
She is survived by her husband Irwin Penner; daughter Lorella Flickinger; son Dennis (Ronna) Unger; daughter Marla (Dave) DeVilliers; son Phil (Val) Unger; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Unger; granddaughter Tatia Schmidt; and son-in-law Randy Flickinger; along with brother Elvin Fast; and sister Esther Fast.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m.; in the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas. Private interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Weekday School of the Bible 1156 SE Holman Ave, Dallas OR 97338. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.