Ernest John Ediger, Master Educator, Entrepreneur, Basketball Legend, Epic Musician/Choir Director, Creative Genius, and Encourager has passed on to his eternal reward at the age of 88 years. While he was truly all of these things, what he wanted most was to be remembered as a follower of Jesus. He passed quickly, peacefully and painlessly, and is finally resting where he has longed to be, with our Lord and reunited with his Wife of 65 Years. He was born in Dallas, Oregon in 1932, Graduated from Perrydale High School 1950, Received an Associates of Bible and Theology At Multnomah School of the Bible in 1953, a Bachelors at Oregon College of Education in Monmouth in 1955, a Masters of Multimedia Production (before it was cool) at Indiana University in 1968, Managed the world’s largest library of 16mm educational films (before video was a thing) in Eugene, Oregon 1968-82, and eventually retired from Multnomah Bible College in 1996. Those who knew him well, understood his lifelong commitment to serve the Lord in every aspect of his life. We were all blessed by having him in our lives. And now he can receive his reward in heaven (although he’ll try to find someone that he feels is more deserving to give it to...) Be encouraged by the benefits of a life, well-lived, as unto Jesus. Ernie is survived by his sister, two of his three children, 14 grandkids, and 21 great grandchildren.
Suggested tribute donations may be made to ALZ.ORG or Multnomah University.
