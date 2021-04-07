Esther Ruth Ediger left us to be with Jesus, whom she loved and served during her whole life, on March 3, 2021.
Esther Ruth Stonebrook was born on Aug. 15, 1934, in Porterville, California, to Earl and Gertrude Stonebrook. When Esther was in the ninth grade, the family moved to Dallas, Oregon, where her father had an opportunity to own his own farm. She graduated from Dallas High School and then attended Seattle Pacific College for two years to study music. Esther married Melvin Ediger on June 27, 1954.
In 1958, after Mel had completed his military service in South Korea, they joined Esther’s father in farming, south of Independence. Esther was an integral part of the family farming operation. In 1985 they moved back to Dallas and built their home on the Ediger family farm. She was very proud of the fact that in 2020 they received Century Farm designation, having been established and maintained since 1911.
Esther began her piano teaching career in 1956 and still had 10 students at the time of her death. She loved teaching children to appreciate and play music and did so with much love and enthusiasm. It would be hard to determine the number of students she influenced in those 64 years of teaching, but they certainly are a multitude. She loved giving her students the opportunity to perform and countless recitals have been held in her home and church.
Esther loved the Lord and she loved her church. She attended Dallas Alliance Church with her husband Mel all of her adult life. She served as church organist, pianist, choir director, youth leader, Sunday School teacher, Women’s ministry leader, flower committee member, and whatever else she might be called on to do. She did everything with passion and creativity. She hosted many events in their home, as well as at church. She also loved Alliance Missions. She prayed for and supported International Workers all over the world and developed special relationships with many of them. She led the Pacific Northwest District of Women’s Missionary Prayer Fellowship (now Alliance Women) for 12 years.
Esther loved her family and was eager to celebrate any birthday, holiday or accomplishment with them. She also was an avid gardener, and spent many hours tending her beautiful yard. Entertaining in her yard was a favorite summer activity. Because of this, her family has chosen to host a Celebration of Life on her birthday, Aug. 15, 2021. Anyone who knew and loved Esther is welcome to attend. A private Memorial Service by invitation will be held April 10, 2021, at Dallas Alliance Church. Those who would like to join by live stream may do so via the Dallas Alliance YouTube Channel at https://tinyurl.com/YouTubeDAC.
She is survived by her husband Mel Ediger, son Greg Ediger, daughter Sylvia Lawson, son in law Don Lawson and Grandchildren Melina Lawson, Peter Lawson and Miriam Lawson.
As Esther gave generously to missions throughout her life, the family requests that Memorial Gifts be made through Dallas Alliance Church to the Alliance Great Commission Fund at https://tinyurl.com/give2dac (give to “DAC international team”).
