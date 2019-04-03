Eugene (Gene) was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to John C. Collins and Virginia M. Foster. He joined the Army on Nov. 9, 1954, and was assigned to the 82nd airborne division stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina; he was a paratrooper and a cook. He was honorably discharged Nov. 8, 1956.
He married Dorothy E. Wildt on Sept. 20, 1957, and they made their home in Dallas and were married for 62 years. He passed away peacefully with family members by his side, and is now joyfully with the Lord. He was an incredible husband and father, and loved by many.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Collins; sons Randy Collins, Sam Collins (Suzie); daughter JoAnne Schott (Dan); grandchildren Eric Schott (Carli), Jacob Schott (Libby), Ellie Collins, Jacob Collins; and preceded in death by his first grandson Adam Schott. Plus five great-grandchildren Maci, Zane, Weston, Miles, and Forrest. A private family graveside service will be held. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com.
