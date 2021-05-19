Eugene John Lebold was born on June 20, 1932, in Salem, Oregon, to Lloyd Augustus and Ingeborg “Mildred” (Funseth) Lebold. He was the eldest of four children.
Gene grew up on Trade Street and attended Salem area schools. He graduated from Salem Academy and Salem High School in 1950. He enlisted in the National Guard and was later a Sergeant in the US Army, stationed in quite a few places including New York, Washington and Greenland.
Gene attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1954. He went on to teach in Sweet Home, Dallas, and Bridgeport. Gene obtained his Masters in Education in 1965, later becoming principal of Bridgeport and Morrison Elementary schools, and retired from Oakdale Heights Elementary in 1987. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Gene photographed local sports and wrote a column, ‘The Traveler’ using the pen name ‘C. Bogle’ for the Itemizer Observer.
Gene married Donna Satter in December of 1960. Children Nancy and John, joined siblings Gregg, Denise and Jeff in 1961 and 1962. The family moved from Salem to Dallas in 1965, where he continued with Dallas Schools. Donna passed in 1979.
In 1981, Gene met Jean Dierdorff and after retiring, went on to enjoy many years together, attending jazz festivals in the U.S. and Canada. They were life-long companions until Jean’s death in 2020.
Gene loved his family, friends, and his home in Dallas on Hillcrest Drive. He was a life-long Boston Celtics fan, loved listening to music, playing golf, hosting Christmas Eve for his kids and grandkids, and looked forward to hosting Wednesday night poker games with the “Magnificent Seven.” Gene had an amazing gift of humor and was a true-blue friend to many. His passing has broken many hearts.
Gene is survived by his five children Nancy Lebold-Stone (John), John Lebold (Janet) of Salem, Denise Trowbridge (Doug) and Gregg Brunner (Janet) of Dallas, Jeff Brunner (Penney) of Turner; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Gene leaves behind his three siblings, brothers Don (Anna) Lebold of Keizer and Jim (Bev) Lebold and sister Evelyn Ford of Salem.
A very special thank you from the Lebolds to Gene’s extended family; Skip and Mary Dierdorff and Julie and Gil Ramirez of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Bill Dierdorff of Bellingham, Washington; and Matt and Branda Dierdorff of Portland.
A visitation for Gene will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors, 1350 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302.
Gene’s Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for July 24; place and time TBA - COVID restrictions permitting.
