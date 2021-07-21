Eugene Lebold, a 55 year resident of Dallas, passed away with family beside him on May 7, 2021.
Gene was laid to rest at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem on May 18 in a private family service.
A Celebration of Life will be held the evening of Saturday, July 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Oak Knoll Golf Course. Donations can be made in Gene’s name to the American Heart Association.
