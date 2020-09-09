Eunice Dian Barnard died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 9, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on July 19, 1942, and went to Dallas High School, graduating in1961.
She was the mother of four children, Rhonda Lawrence (Joe) Tom Barnard (Lynn) Shawn Barnard (Jen) an (Sara) Melissa Coverstone (Dave). She had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Eunice was a 20-year veteran of Tektronix Corporation.
She was a loving mother and partner. She will truly be missed.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
