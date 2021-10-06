Eva Jean McRae died on March 26, 2020, at the age of 74.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1946, in McMinnville, Oregon, to John and Lillian McRae.
Eva grew up in the farming community of Oak Grove, west of Salem, Oregon. She graduated from Central High School in Independence, Oregon, in 1964. After graduation Eva attended and graduated from Merritt Davis Business College in Salem. At Merritt Davis, she was selected for a three-week European study tour where she developed her love of travel.
Eva was active in the Oak Grove Grange (past Master) and the Oak Grove Community Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.
Eva is survived by her sisters Leota Lane of Dallas and Elsie Kohanek of Monmouth; five nephews, two nieces and several grand-nieces/nephews and great-grand nieces/nephews.
Memorial services will be on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Community Church where she had been a lifelong member, followed by a box lunch gathering at the Oak Grove Grange Hall.
Contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Community Church in care of Bollman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.bollmanfuneralhome.com.
