Evelyn Ada Powell was born on Feb. 4, 1930, to Johanna Beck and Floyd Nairn in Perrydale, Oregon.
Evelyn, and her brother Ray, grew up in the logging towns of Valsetz and Falls City, Oregon, and graduated from Falls City High School. She later moved to Dallas, Oregon, with her mother and stepfather Ray McKimmy.
In 1960 Evelyn married Loren Elvin Powell. In 1964 their only child Susan was born. Evelyn enjoyed volunteering at Susan’s school as a room mother and field trip chaperone. Both Evelyn and Loren were actively involved in Susan’s Girl Scout troop and they supported many camping trips.
They lived on the farm for the next five decades, and Loren passed in the fall of 2004.
In 2011 Evelyn moved to Hillsboro, Oregon, to be closer to her loving daughter Sue. Evelyn most recently resided at Rosewood Park where she staunchly and happily lived independently until her passing on April 8, 2021.
Evelyn was known for her potato salad and loved potlucks and holiday gatherings with the “Missouri Bunch,” who treated her like family. She also loved birthday celebrations with her special group of ladies. Evelyn insured greeting cards were always sent to friends and family for every special occasion. She cherished cards she received and saved them for years. Over the years Evelyn remained uniquely lighthearted and positive about most things in life. Even during the bad times, she could always be counted on for a smile, and a quick joke to lighten any mood.
Evelyn will be missed in loving memory, and is survived by her daughter Sue, along with Sue’s fiancée Russ, and her cousin Rosalie.
A service will be held on Friday, April 16, at 12:30 p.m. at Restlawn Funeral Home.
