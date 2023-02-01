Aug. 1, 1932 – Jan. 24, 2023
Everett Pugh, age 90, died Jan. 24, 2023, in Salem, Oregon.
Everett was born the middle child of John and Grace Pugh on Aug. 1, 1932, in Tensed, Idaho. He grew up in St. Maries, Idaho, and graduated from St. Maries High School in 1950.
Everett married Peggy Johnson in 1952. Their only child, Debby, was born the following year.
They moved to Oregon in 1954, and Everett then started working for Willamette Industries in 1955 until his retirement.
Peggy passed away in 1997 and in 1999 Everett married Betty Harne. Betty passed away in 2015.
Everett is survived by his daughter Debby Federico (Jack); grandchildren Tara Greer (Matt), and Jackson Federico; and great-grandchildren Sam Greer, Kristi Greer, and Everett Greer. He is also survived by stepchildren Debra Filson (Tom), Paula Fleming (Art) and Rick Harne (Julie) and their families.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter Kristi Ward in 2000.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 S.W. Washington Street, Dallas, Oregon 97338
A reception immediately following at West Hills Winery, 4785 Salem-Dallas Highway NW, Salem, Oregon 97304.
