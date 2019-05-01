Feryl was born in Port Angeles, Washington, on May 28, 1957, to Maxine Adams and was raised by Keith and Novella Lindsey. She was born in the middle of 10 other siblings.
On Wednesday April 17, 2019, while surrounded by her immediate family, she passed away peacefully at the age of 61 years old.
Feryl was survived by her fiancé Dudley Berry; her two children and their spouses Christina René Weston and Brandon D. Weston, Steven Curtis Mitchell and Paul Ezra Mitchell; and her three grandchildren, Kylie René Bondehagen, Cody Sherman Weston, and Mya Faith Downs. Feryl also recently became a great-grandmother to Lillian René Bondehagen. Nicknamed her “Little Angel Baby,” she cherished every moment spent with her. She also leaves behind her dog Survivor.
Feryl enjoyed a spectrum of hobbies — gardening, crafts, and cooking were among the many. A longtime resident of Polk County, she made her mark wherever she went. A bus driver that everyone looked up to as their mom. She was an avid animal lover, even her backyard pets had names. She volunteered many years with Polk County Search and Rescue.
Feryl is most known for owning The Place restaurant in Dallas. Keeping a home-cooked approach to casual dining made breakfast and lunch very popular.
Her compassion and willingness to lend a hand whenever possible was a trait that she practiced daily, and spread to every person she interacted with.
She was much more than all of these things. Anyone that knew Feryl, knew she was an angel herself. She was a fighter in everything she encountered, and continued to fight until the end.
A memorial barbecue will be held this summer after the family gets their affairs in order.
Gone too soon but never forgotten.
