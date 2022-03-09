April 24, 1930 – Feb. 22, 2022
Fidela Zuniga passed peacefully Feb. 22, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Dallas, Oregon. She was born on April 24, 1930.
There will be a family and friends gathering at Valley Life Center Saturday, March 12 at 3 p.m. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
