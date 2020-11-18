Flossie Ree Long, resident of Jefferson, OR, passed away on October 31, 2020, having just turned 100. She was born on October 12, 1920 in Lamesa, Texas to Sebern and Ethel Thomas. Her family moved to Buttonwillow, CA, where she met John E. Long. They were married on May 26, 1937. Later they moved to Oregon in 1957. Her husband and her oldest son preceded her in death.
Flossie retired from Haven Acres. Flossie also loved flowers, working in her garden, camping, sewing and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Flossie is survived by her four daughters and three sons. Flossie also has 22 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Farnstrom Mortuary will be caring for the family. Share memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
