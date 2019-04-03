Floy Jaeger, of Dallas, died March 29 in Salem Hospital. Floy was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in Dallas, to Frank and Hattie Converse.
She married Fred Jaeger on April 12, 1946, in Salem.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy in 1957.
She is survived by her sons, Fred (Connie) Jaeger, Randy (Corrina) Jaeger, Frank (Mary Beth) Jaeger; sister, Hannah Porter; along with eight grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Private family services will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, and interment will be at Restlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Gospel Mission, in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family.
