June 22, 1944 – Aug. 20, 2023
Floyd Gene “Ace” Forman, Jr. of Riddle and Dallas, Oregon, passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Gene was born on June 22, 1944, to Floyd E. Forman and Alice Eickworth Forman in North Bend, Oregon.
Gene graduated from Toledo High School in Washington in 1962. He went on to a stellar sports career at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, until a motor vehicle accident left him permanently disabled and in a wheelchair. He did not give up, nor let that define him, and graduated from Linfield with a master’s in education in 1967. He then took his first teaching position in Riddle, Oregon, where he taught junior and senior high. He coached football, basketball, and track for almost 30 years. He later coached football in Days Creek, Oregon, for 14 years and later was an assistant football coach in Camas Valley, Oregon, helping them win three state championships.
Gene is survived by his wife Jackie, his three stepchildren Robert Todd Bish, Misty Dunmore, and Cara Close. He leaves hundreds of dear friends with wonderful memories of good times together. He will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life for Gene will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Bollman’s Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington Street, Dallas, OR 97338. (503)-623-2325.
