April 5, 1920 – April 2, 2022
Frances Jo Bollman was born April 5, 1920, in Centralia, Washington, the daughter of Charles and Margaret “McPherson” Greenwood.
She is survived by sons Lenthal A. Bollman of the Dalles and Lee A Bollman of Enterprise, Oregon; daughters Linda Josi of Tillamook, Oregon, and Lori Bollman of Wallowa Lake.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lenthal; sister Jane Woods; and brother Jack Greenwood.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Cemetery with Vault Interment to follow.
