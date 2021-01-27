Francisco “Frank” R. Carrillo, son to the late Eulalio Carrillo and Marcellena Carrillo, was born Nov. 9, 1919, in General Teran, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
He worked on the railroads in McAllen, Texas, for some time before joining his family members as the first migrant family to settle in the Independence area. He would go on to work as a local ranch hand before joining Boise Cascade in 1964, where he would ultimately retire in 1981.
Frank was joined in holy matrimony on April 21, 1961, to Nellie (Waldron) Carrillo. This union was blessed with seven children.
Frank was preceded in death by Richard and Wayne Speten (sons), Pablo Carrillo (brother), Dominga Salinas (sister), and Christina Speten (granddaughter).
Mr. Carrillo always had a charm about him like no other. Whether he wanted to tell you a story or simply frolic with grandchildren on his lap, the man knew how to make you smile.
His home was always a safe haven for friends and family members who found themselves in dire straits. He loved to fiddle with small objects like a child playing with Legos. He usually had a stash of mixed nuts or some form of candy nearby he would stealthily sneak past his wife. As sweet as the old man was, he was equally a disciplinarian in more youthful times. If you gave the man any lip he would trade you for an ear, as this writer can attest to; I can still feel the sting. He believed in hard work, respect, kindness, affection, and family values. He loved scenic drives to the coast, countryside and visiting aforementioned relatives at the cemetery.
Despite his age the man never stopped wanting to look good. You could often find him in a long-sleeved buttoned-up shirt, fresh shave and haircut with a hint of tres flores peppering the air.
His interests included tending to his garden, collecting coins, building birdhouses and small woodworks and having barbecues. Frank is survived by his wife, Nellie Carrillo; siblings, Maria Carrillo, Cipriano (Shorty) Carrillo; children, Sharon Gonzales, Toni (Roger) Place, Tami (Ralph) Siegfried, Marcellena (Bill Foster) Carrillo, Andrew (Mary) Speten; 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
