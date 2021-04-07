Frank Henry Janesofsky, resident of Independence, passed away on March 24, 2021, at the age of 87.
Frank was born on July 3, 1933, in Egbert, Wyoming, to Frank and Mildred Janesofsky.
After graduating high school, Frank enlisted in the US Army. He worked much of his life as a construction truck driver.
He married Helen Dalsing on Aug. 29, 1959, in Littleton, Colorado, and they raised two children.
Frank was a member of the Elks Lodge, and enjoyed spending time with his family and gardening.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mildred, and sisters Charlotte VanMeter and Elizabeth Shandera.
Survivors include his wife Helen; son Tim (Stacy) Janesofsky of Dallas, Oregon; daughter Kim (Jeff) Peterson of Sherwood, Oregon; and grandkids Jordan and Jensen Peterson, Haylen, Finn, Ivy, Clover and Hazel Janesofsky.
Honoring Frank’s service in the US Army, inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery, and his life will be celebrated at his favorite watering hole at a later date.
Contributions in Frank’s name in support of Alzheimer’s Research may be made at https://alz.org/
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
