Fred Hardin was born on Aug. 23, 1927, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to Arthur and Daisy (Steidley) Hardin.
Fred was the eighth child of nine and grew up during the depression. His elementary, junior high and high school years were spent in Claremore, Oklahoma, where he met his future wife, Charlotte Hill, in the fifth grade, and they grew up together. They married right out of high school on Dec. 22, 1946, at Claremore’s First Baptist Church, and were blissfully and happily married for 65 years, nine months and 16 days. Charlotte passed away on Oct. 8, 2012.
Fred was a mission pastor of View Acres Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and later of Ada, Oklahoma, First Baptist Church, and then pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.
Fred taught fifth and sixth grade at Bushyhead Elementary School in Rogers County and following his graduation from Tulsa University with a degree in social studies and English, moved to Pedee, Oregon in 1956. Later Fred received a master’s degree in public school administration at Oregon College of Education.
Fred continued teaching in Oregon and Riverside, California for several years before terminating his education career and beginning a real estate, land development and home construction career in which he built 140 homes in Dallas and West Salem.
A man of boundless energy, Fred was an unusually gifted and caring individual who lived to make others happy. He loved humor and infused his humorous comments into conversations whenever he could. His joy and laughter were contagious, he was devoted to his family, and committed to his education profession with selfless dedication, always concentrating on what he could do for others.
After his retirement, Fred, who loved working in his wood shop, built many pieces of classic furniture and gave them as gifts to his family members. Today, these tables, chairs, beds, and desks, treasured heirlooms that they are, can be found in their homes and offices.
On Aug. 20, 2016, Fred married Lynn Ellen Gossett on the Ritner Creek Bridge in Pedee, Oregon, and they had a wonderful life together, playing music and singing, traveling, snow birding in California, and writing their quarterly newsletters for which Fred was famous. Fred was aptly described as a wordsmith, and writing was one of his passions.
Fred was God’s gift to his family and friends, and his presence in their lives has given them cherished memories to have and hold near and dear to their hearts. He was truly a beautiful soul.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, his beloved Charlotte, and his son Jimmy.
Survivors include his wife Lynn; daughter Linda Hardin-Riddell; grandchildren Allyson Pickerell (Tim Gienger), Aymee (Jim) Kuhlman, Dave (Krista) Riddell, Nykki Hardin, Ron Hardin; and Scott (Jasmine) Hardin; and nine great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held later this month, to be followed by a celebration of life in June. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
