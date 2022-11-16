Fredrick Charles Hendry

March 16, 1957 – Oct. 10, 2022
Fred Hendry, 65, of Monmouth, died Oct. 10, of a heart attack.
He was born in San Francisco, California, to Fredrick and Violet Hendry. His family moved to the Willamette Valley when he was a child.
Fred’s first job was a busboy (his 15th birthday present). Throughout his career he wore many hats in forestry, construction, and restaurant fields.
An avid Harley motorcycle rider, he rode to Colorado for a job and eventually returned to Oregon.
You may have seen him at Helmick Park, H2O or garage sales.
He cared for his dad when he had cancer and later his mom when she couldn’t live alone.
Fred is survived by his brother John in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
