Aug. 15, 1926 – Aug. 8, 2023
Frieda Agnes (Heinrichs) Neufeld, a long-time resident of Dallas, Oregon, entered heaven on Aug. 8, 2023, with her family by her side at the age of 96.
Frieda was born on Aug. 15, 1926, in Volt, Montana, to John and Agatha (Penner) Heinrichs. Frieda was one of six children in the Heinrichs family.
The family moved from Montana to Oregon in 1936, after several years of crop failures. In 1941, the family found a small piece of property on the west end of Birch Street in Dallas. An old chicken coop was the only building on the lot, but the family moved in and began to transform it into their home. Frieda graduated from Dallas High School in 1944.
On Feb. 7, 1947, Frieda married the love of her life, Eldon Frank Neufeld and had over 60 years of marriage before Eldon’s passing in 2012. Eldon and Frieda shared a son together, Rodney Neufeld.
In her early married years, Frieda had run crews in strawberry fields, bean fields, cherry orchards, and did bookkeeping in the prune and nut dryer for her father-in-law, Frank Neufeld.
Frieda and Eldon loved to travel. They especially loved Maui and Palm Springs. The Hawaiian Islands were a part of Eldon’s sales territory and Frieda would go with Eldon during his business trips and stay at a condo on Maui while Eldon worked. When Eldon was gone, a dear friend of Frieda’s, Betty Lu Wall, would often join Frieda for each other’s company. Sometimes Frieda would ship her sewing machine over to the islands so the two could stitch up a storm in paradise. Rod also joined his parents so they could all play golf together. Frieda golfed more in Palm Springs than Maui.
Frieda was known for her excellent work at Pacific Bank here in Dallas. For over 23 years, she served as a bookkeeper. She diligently worked and loved serving her community.
The four Heinrichs sisters were known in the Dallas community for their special connection with quilting over the years. As a tradition, every Wednesday the sisters would meet Frieda in Dallas, mostly on her lunch breaks from her bookkeeping at the bank to quilt. After Frieda had retired, the sisters still met. This tradition lasted for over 50 years, thanks to many family members and friends to help bring them together; even through the pandemic.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon Neufeld; her parents John and Agatha Heinrichs; her sisters Mary Lowen (Salem), Esther Fast (Dallas), and Edna Buhler (Salem); and brother Dr. Dan Heinrichs (Reedley, California).
She is survived by her son Rod and his wife Jackie Neufeld (Portland); brother Willie Heinrichs (Puyallup, Washington); granddaughters Kristin Neufeld (Dallas), Amy Leigh and husband Zach Leigh (Dallas); great-granddaughter Peyton Leigh (Dallas); step grandchildren Josh Piper and wife Shyla Piper (Portland), Brian and Tricia Piper (Kirkland, Washington); and step great-grandchildren Ariah Piper (Portland), Ilyanya Piper (Portland), Tierney Piper (Kirkland, Washington), and Jack Piper (Kirkland, Washington); along with many nephews and nieces.
Frieda’s service was held on her birthday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Evangelical Bible Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Village Missions, PO Box 197 Dallas, OR 97338. Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.BollmansTributeCenter.com
