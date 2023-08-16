Jan. 9, 1943 – July 9, 2023
Galen Elizabeth (Hahn) Overholser was born on Jan. 9, 1943, in Williamsburg, Delaware. She was the first-born daughter for Herman George Hahn and Nina Charlotte Hahn.
She was raised in Millbrae, California with her two siblings Sarah Elin Wentworth and George Herman Hahn. Both proceeded Gale in death. George died in 2014. Sarah died in 2015.
She is survived by her two daughters Jill Overholser-Opoka and Janine (Curtis) Wilson; her two grandchildren Joseph Opoka and Noel Wilson. Her brother-in-law Jeff Wentworth; and nieces Kat Wentworth and Dawn Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center. They will be creating a new Travel Scholarship Fund in memory of Gale, who loved to attend trips and socialize with the Monmouth Senior Community Center. This fund will hopefully open doors for more participants to enjoy travel in the same way.
A service will be held on Aug. 29, at 1 p.m., at Monmouth Christian Church. Located at 959 Church St W Monmouth, OR, 97361 · (503) 838-1145.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.