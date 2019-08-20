March 21, 1954 — Aug. 9, 2019
Gary George Potterf died on Aug. 9.
He was born in Myrtle Point, on March 21, 1954 to Melvin and Marion Potterf.
He is survived by his mother, Marion Baker; and an aunt, Sue Wright, both residents of Independence; as well as several cousins in the community.
Gary suffered with lung cancer for two years.
A donation to one of the following charities would be a beautiful memorial to Gary’s memory: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or the Shriners Hospital for Children (3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, OR 97239). Willamette Valley Hospice made his final journey on the planet very peaceful (1015 Third St. NW, Salem, OR 97304).
Farnstrom Mortuary of Independence is handling arrangements. It is his wish that there not be any final services.
