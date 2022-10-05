March 22, 1949 - Sept. 26, 2022
At ease in an operating room or an art gallery, Gary found his true solace in nature and family.
On Sept. 26, 2022, after a short battle with esophageal cancer, my dad, Gary Lee Cline, of Dallas, Oregon, took his last breath while holding hands with his sweetheart, Diane Cline, with whom he spent 26 years as husband and wife.
Those who knew my dad will remember him for his gentle manner, simple kindness, and the respect he showed all who crossed his path. Insatiably interested in everything, he was an easy conversationalist, despite his humble nature. Through the years, he spent his free time pursuing numerous hobbies, including photography, gardening, stained glass, cooking, fishing, cross-country skiing, biking, and, more recently, sculptural mobiles.
His professional life was not a straight line. He served in the Air Force as a mechanic during Vietnam, then in a medical unit with the Army during Desert Shield. He designed and made fine jewelry in the late 70s, then worked in the graphic design field – post Mad Men-era, but well before photoshop. In the 90s, he started a career in the medical field, where he remained until retirement.
Sitting on the edge of “hip,” without an ounce of pretense, my dad played the cool kid well in the 1960s and 70s with his Ringo Starr looks, Ford Falcon, and bell-bottom pants. Later, he locally sourced his food for decades, long before it was the “in” thing to do. More recently, he took fashion advice from no one—shorts and Teva’s with socks were appropriate attire for every occasion.
His dad jokes were infamous, as were his culinary skills, and he never met a second helping of any dish he didn’t like.
I’m not alone in feeling that he was gone too soon, at just 73 years young. I was his only born child, but he was “dad” to so many, both human and canine. His teachings were countless – how to change a bike tire, where to find geodes, the best way to grow fava beans, and how to do calligraphy. But most importantly, he taught us to be honest and kind, gentle to mankind and the planet, and how to show love. He led by example.
Gary will be warmly remembered, respected, and greatly missed by so many. His legacy is proof that anyone can have a profound impact on those around them.
Born to Virgil Lee Cline And Violet Cline on March 22, 1949, both of whom preceded him in death, Gary had one brother, Reverend Clyde William Curnutte, who passed in 2021.
Gary is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 26 years, Diane Cline (Dallas); his daughter Rachel Eva Cline (Las Vegas, Nevada); Rachel’s mother Susan Fulsome; and Rachel’s husband Dwayne Eshenbaugh; along with five stepchildren through his marriage to Diane: James Wallace, Matthew Wallace and wife Laurie Wallace, Beth Emett and husband Paul Emett, Mike Wallace, Jocelyn Matthews and husband Grant Matthews; as well as 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren through marriage.
Also mourning his loss are extended family, including Lacy his dog; innumerable in-laws; and Rachel’s three brothers; as well as numerous neighbors, friends and colleagues from the Dallas Hospital.
The family will hold a reception to share memories and laughs outdoors on Oct. 8, at 2 p.m., at 13800 Webb Lane, Dallas OR 97338. Bring your favorite short story or dad joke.
