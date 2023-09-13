Dec. 18, 1928 – June 4, 2023
It is with broken hearts that our beloved dad, Gary Piper, has graduated to his heavenly home. He was a fighter to the end with diabetes and other medical issues but he never gave up. He fought the good fight (II Tim 4:7-8).
He was born in Albany, Oregon, to John and Pauline Piper. Gary, with brother Davie, grew up in Harrisburg, Oregon. There they enjoyed swimming in the river, riding bikes and playing basketball. Gary attended grade school and middle school in Harrisburg before moving to Roseburg, Oregon.
Being a very talented basketball player, he lived with a local family so he could attend high school there. He made outstanding player and all-state, graduating in 1948.
He was drafted into the US Army and was sent to Germany for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Gary relocated to Salem, Oregon, where he worked at local restaurants and met Phyllis Robinson. They were married in March 1955.
He attended Molar Barber College and graduated in 1956. While welcoming children Kim (1957) and Craig (1962) he worked for a local barber before opening up his own shop in Monmouth, Oregon, in 1965. There he spent the next 32 years as Gary’s Barber Shop on Main Street.
When he wasn’t cutting hair he was with his family attending family and sporting events, always wanting to be with his kids and grand kids. He retired in 1997 and never stopped loving and spending time with family.
Gary befriended a local pastor and his family and eventually accepted Jesus Christ as his savior. He, with Pastor Dave, would go door to door inviting people to church, kids to Sunday school and driving the church bus to transport them. He was a man of prayer, wanting everyone to know his Jesus.
Preceding him in death were his parents John and Pauline; and wife Phyllis Piper.
Survivors include Kim (Joe) Franko, Craig (Debbie) Piper; grandchildren Christopher (Crissy) Franko, Brittany (Shane) Waters, Kylie (Eric) Mueller, Katlyn (Mike) Wheaton; 10 great-grandchildren; and four step-great grandchildren.
Celebration of life service to be held at The Gate Youth Center 1501 Monmouth St. Independence Oregon, on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.
