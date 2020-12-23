He was handsome, smart, honest, generous, kind, funny, loving and loved. He was “Sweetheart, Dad, Daddy, Papa, Grandpa and friend.”
Gene Duane Dunaway, 85, a resident of Dallas passed into Heaven in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born at home in Soap Creek, Oregon, on May 9, 1935, the youngest of three children born to Ava and Willard Dunaway. He spent his early years in Airlie and Falls City roaming the hills he loved, swimming at the falls, making life-long friends, and fishing the Luckiamute and Siletz with his dad. He had a special relationship with his mother and spent many hours with her.
Duane graduated from Falls City High School in 1953 and earned his B.S. from O.C.E. (WOSC) in 1957 and his M.S. in Special Education in 1958. Duane began his teaching career at Westport, Oregon, in 1959, followed by a year at Perrydale. In 1960, he began teaching eighth grade at FCES, a job he loved and that lasted 30 years.
On Aug. 3, 1956, Duane married his lifelong love, Lucille Riggs. Their daughter Natalie was born in 1958, and son Gordon arrived in 1961. In 1964, they purchased 18 acres on Sample Hill near Falls City, built their home, and spent 44 wonderful years there along with dogs, goats, cattle and geese, children, family and friends. Until the very end, “home” to Duane meant 3400 Sample Road.
Duane loved children and animals, flowers, music, and attending his grandchildren’s ball games. His favorite pastime was fishing, especially the Siletz and Diamond, Paulina and East Lakes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lucille Dunaway, daughter Natalie (Vernon) Bathke, son Gordon (April) Dunaway, seven grandchildren: Hattie Lott, Adam, Joshua and Emily Bathke, Cole Dunaway, and Alysia and Richard Dritchas, and four great grandchildren and life long best friend Ronald Murphy. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dolores Ross and brother Rex Dunaway.
A public viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 17th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private graveside services will be held in the Dallas Cemetery. The family encourages donations to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Judes or Oregon Humane Society. www.dallastribute.com
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Davies and to the devoted caregivers at Blue Haven in Independence, Oregon. Duane was loved by many, especially his wife and children. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.