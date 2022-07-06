Oct. 20, 1940 – June 25, 2022
George Chaney, Jr. died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
George was 81 years old and is survived by his wife Carol Chaney; his children Valerie Hamilton, Tia Allen, Tiffany Conner and Steven Mabry; his grandchildren Kelsey Wagner, Brittney Ray, Holly Ray, Bailey Garner, Cari Rogers, Jordan Mabry, Mackenzie Jones, Joey and Marissa; his great-grandchildren Madison, Benjamin, Metolius, Bridget, Grace, Roman and Amara; he is also survived by his brother Jim Chaney and sister Betty White. He also leaves behind a large and loving extended family.
He is preceded in death by his mother Bertha; his father George Sr.; brothers Don and James and sisters Ellen and Dorothy.
George was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Domingo, New Mexico. His family relocated to Dallas in 1946 and George made it his permanent home. George enlisted in the US Army in 1965 and received his training at Fort Ord in California. His military career took him to Fort Eustis in Virginia briefly before he was deployed to Vietnam in 1966 in the 196 Lite Infantry Brigade. George proudly served his country until 1967 receiving a Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.
In 1973 George married Carol Thurston in Reno, Nevada. They were married 49 years and raised three wonderful children. George worked at Berkland Lumber, Caterpillar and Hanard Machinery where he retired in 2010.
He enjoyed travelling in his RV, camping with family and friends, wood working and keeping a perfect yard. He had a great appreciation for classic cars and was known to have many beautiful cars of his own. Of all he did, his greatest joy was his family.
A celebration of George’s life will be Wednesday, July 6 at 3 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.