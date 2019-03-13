George Stephen Taray was born Nov. 15, 1934, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Long Beach, California, the second child of immigrant parents Cecilia Gajanec and Stephen Taray from Lipt. Mikulas, Slovakia.
He was proud of his heritage and enjoyed meeting his relatives in Slovakia in 1982. He attended St. John Bosco School in his elementary years, and attended Silesian Seminary ninth - 12th years, wanting to be a priest/teacher.
After graduating from Los Angeles City College in 1953, he spent four years in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959, retiring as a staff sergeant. He then worked for Hughes Aircraft from 1959-1989 as an electronics engineer.
George liked opera, classical music and jazz, and he loved building model ships and airplanes. George made friends wherever he went. He never had an enemy, but always saw the good in everyone. His sense of humor and optimism never failed to make people smile. He could also fix anything.
George married Marjorie J. Schaffer on Jan. 20, 1962, at the Chapel of the Bells in Anaheim, California. He was a great husband, and a loving father to Sherry, David, and Steve. He leaves eight grandchildren, John, David, Daniel, Nicole, Larissa, George, Garrett and Grace; and three great-grandchildren. In remembrance of George, please do something kind and nice for someone.
Services were Friday, March 8, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Independence. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Share your memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
