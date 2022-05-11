Dec. 27, 1943 - April 30, 2022
Georgiana (Georgie) Wagner Naughton, 78, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on April 30, 2022, from natural causes.
Georgie was born on Dec. 27, 1943, in Queens, New York City, to George Wagner and Irma Eisel Wagner. She graduated from Montclair High School in New Jersey and earned a degree in art education from Montclair State College in 1965.
After graduation, she taught elementary education in Northern New Jersey, then taught at an Army dependent school in Japan during the Vietnam War. While in Japan, she married Dennis Naughton, and upon completion of his service, relocated to Summerville, Oregon, where they raised three children before moving to Airlie outside Monmouth in 1988.
A teacher in the Dallas School District for 20 years, Georgie was passionate about her students and learning. Each year, she taught a historical unit that culminated in a medieval feast for her class, and her students often spoke fondly of their roles in the feast years later. She embraced experiential learning, was an advocate for children and teachers, and continued her own education by receiving a Master’s Degree in Education. Upon her retirement from teaching in 2011, she continued to volunteer in Lyle Elementary classrooms.
Georgie was never without a dog by her side. She loved craft fairs and shopping for plants at Bauman’s, Fessler’s, and other nurseries. She was a talented painter, decorator, and gardener who was also quite passionate about white birthday cake. She was adored by each of her grandchildren and often slipped them cash when no one was looking. She attended as many of their events as possible. She loved travel and camping and lakes, and she truly loved her friends. Her faith in Jesus was one of the most important things in her life.
Georgie was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Joan Ertel.
She is survived by two sisters Jane Droge and Irma Balascio; her three children George Naughton (Darcy Naughton), Elisabeth Campbell (Daniel Campbell), and Joseph Naughton (Helen Naughton); 10 grandchildren Amy Sramek (Zack Sramek), Caleb Naughton, Joshua Naughton, Sarah Naughton, Alia Campbell, Bryce Campbell, Reece Campbell, Henri Naughton, Mari Naughton, and Markus Naughton; and one great- grandchild Toven Sramek.
Services will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. or watch by live streaming: https://my.gather.app/remember/georgiana-naughton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dallas Education Foundation in her name. (www.dallaseducationfoundation.com) To leave a message for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
