Gerald Lee Fisher, 73, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away due to complications from the Covid 19 virus at Banner University Medical Center on Jan. 28, 2021, with his daughter Geralee Ogland Wills at his side.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1947, in Salem, Oregon, to Mildred (Reid) and Clyde Fisher.
Gerald graduated from Dallas High School in 1965 and joined the United States Army shortly thereafter. He was stationed in Germany and enjoyed serving his country overseas. Sons Mike and Brad were born during this time to Gerald and Kay Whittenburg (divorced in 1972).
In 1974 Gerald met the love of his life, Gladys (Wangerin) Fortino. They were married for 17 years and had a daughter Geralee (Ogland) Wills. During these years, Gerald enjoyed family activities including boating and camping. He fearlessly navigated his boat across the Bar on the Pacific Ocean trolling for the biggest salmon during fishing season. The family made trips to Montana at least twice a year to spend holidays and vacations with his in-laws, Jim and Violet Wangerin. Gerald loved Montana and drove through blizzards to arrive for Christmas.
Gerald primarily worked in industrial sales in various parts of the country. After the Army years, he lived and worked in Dallas, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Dixon, California; Eugene, Oregon; Longview, Washington; Miami, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona. He was also the owner/operator of a parking lot striping business for a number of years.
Gerald was likable and sociable with a great sense of humor. He was very loyal to his friends and would give them the shirt off his back. He was an avid golfer and spent winters in Arizona for many years, enjoying the sunny weather and beautiful golf courses. At the time of his passing, he was living in Arizona full-time. Watching sports, especially the University of Oregon Ducks, was his passion. His daughter Geralee would pick his brain for her March Madness bracket and Fantasy Football league.
Gerald was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Roberts, his mother Mildred Fisher and father Clyde Fisher. He is survived by brother Carl Fisher and wife of Dallas, Oregon; sister Cynthia Scott of Kennewick, Washington; sister Charlotte Scheithauer of Mt. View, California; sister Janet Rutherford of Ball, Louisiana; son Michael Whittenburg of Salem, Oregon; son Bradley Whittenburg and wife Kristin of Dallas, Oregon; daughter Geralee (Ogland) Wills and husband Sam of Fife, Washington; grandson Tyler Maryott of Boring, Oregon; granddaughter Haley Ogland of Portland, Oregon; and granddaughter Brooke Whittenburg of Salem, Oregon.
Internment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon with a military honors service at 11 am on Friday, April 30.
