Gerald Otis Gibson Zowie, resident of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020, at the age of 81.
Gerald was born on Aug. 16, 1939, in Cedaredge, Colorado. His parents were Paul Zowie and Ruth Eleanor Johnson. Gerald graduated from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California.
As a teen, he earned the nickname “Hot Rod” due to his riding motorcycles and hot rods. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1967, earning the Good Conduct Medal twice and becoming a marksman with the M14 rifle.
After his discharge from the Army, Gerald worked as a master welder for Simpson Hardware, and a Maintenance Tech 3 for Polk County Housing in Dallas.
On Jan. 5, 1987, in Torrance, California, Gerald married Mildred Joyce Smith. Gerald’s passion was God, his family and traveling, especially driving cross country. He was ornery, but loving and caring for others, and he had a talent for making people laugh and feel welcome.
His dream was to travel, and, when his wife died, to be with her in heaven. Gerald is preceded in death by his stepson Morgan Keith and his wife Mildred.
He is also survived by son Robert (Michelle) Zowie of Salem; stepson, David (Tena) Gussman of Monmouth; stepson Wayne Gussman of Monmouth; stepdaughter Alicia (Marc) Smiley of Dallas; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Gerald’s honor may be made to: Dallas Seventh-day Adventist Church 589 SW Birch St., Dallas, OR 97338. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family
