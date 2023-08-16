Aug. 31, 1941 – July 29, 2023
Gerard “Gerry” Edward Blankenheim went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2023. He was at his home in Monmouth, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 47 years; sons Edward of Spokane, Andrew, and Steven (Jessica) of Monmouth; and two grandchildren in Monmouth, granddaughter Jennica 3, and grandson Slade 10 months. Survivors also include a brother Charles (“Chuck”) (Nancy) of Tennessee, sister Carole of Wisconsin, and several nieces and nephews.
Gerry was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Charles and Marcella Blankenheim. He graduated from high school in 1959, then attended a local university. He worked as a flight dispatcher, then joined the United States Air Force. Later he joined the National Guard, active reserve, then Army. During his total number of 40 years in the military, he spent some time in Germany. After serving as an Army chaplain for 20 of those 40 years, Gerry retired as Lt. Col. chaplain in 2001.
Back in 1972, Gerry had made the important decision to accept the Lord God as Savior into his heart and life. He then graduated from Multnomah Bible College where he met his wife Marilyn. They were married Aug. 28, 1976. Gerry then graduated from Western Seminary, and the family moved to Cannon Beach, Oregon. After his ordination, Gerry became pastor of Spruce Park Baptist Church in Cannon Beach for 10 years. While there Gerry also served as a volunteer with the city police and served as a chaplain in nearby Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center.
In 1989 the family moved to Monmouth, and Gerry earned a Master of Science in counseling from Western Oregon University and Oregon State University. He opened his own counseling services, served in local area churches, volunteered with the Salem Police Department, and most recently served as a volunteer chaplain at Salem Hospital.
Gerry’s church involvement was very important to him. He also enjoyed tennis, playing pickleball, being a Green Bay Packer fan, and listening to Beatles music. Gerry had a rich and full life and “wore many hats.”
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth Street, Independence, OR 97351.
Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.BollmansTributeCenter.com.
