Our mother, Gertrude Helene Cobery Holtzinger Cotter, passed away on Thursday, September 24th, just a few days shy of her 95th birthday. She was born October 5th, 1925 in Fall River, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her brothers Bob and Frank, as well as her parents, Francis and Gertrude. She has a brother, Arthur (Anne) Cobery in La Crescenta, California and sister Ann (Andy) Brennan in San Luis Obispo, California.
During World War II, mom managed the Western Union office near her home in Montrose. It was a hard job in those days during the war, but she loved what she did and her contribution to the community.
Mom married our father, George J. Holtzinger in 1948 in Glendale, California. Together they had nine children. One child, Gregory Paul died at the age of 42. Her surviving children are: Pastor Michael Holtzinger (Dawn), two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; Judith (Paul) White, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Marianne Holtzinger, Kathleen (Larry) Crowley, two grandchildren; Marlene Mooney, four grandchildren; Carolyn (Lance) Hochanadel and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; Ann (Greg) Blythe, three grandchildren; and Father William Holtzinger.
Mom was definitely the glue that held our large family together. She could stretch a meal to feed the family for days…. Hungarian goulash, stretch-it, and her famous spaghetti. Making the morning breakfast before school and lunches was quite a production. She was the best advocate for our brother, Greg, who was born with developmental learning disabilities.
After being diagnosed with psoriasis in her 30s, she educated herself and advocated for others battling this debilitating disease. She also worked as a volunteer at Birthright for many years. She worked in food services in the Medford school district and later at Tektronics in Wilsonville, Oregon. She held many other jobs, most notably as a Security Guard in Leisure World, Laguna Hills, California.
After raising her children, she and her husband, George, moved to Southern California to enjoy their retirement. George died in 1995. Mom returned to Oregon, bought land and built a home in Dallas Oregon. She met her second husband and soul-mate Jeremiah (Jerry) Cotter at a St Philip Catholic Church Bible study group. Their courtship was watched and enjoyed by many. When they married, Jerry’s two adult children, Jerry Jr. and Patty joined the family. Mom and Jerry were like young teen-agers in love. It was fantastic to see them both happy at this period of their lives, having someone to share their lives with. Jerry passed away in 2016.
Mom continued to live on her own and in her own house. Upon deciding not to drive anymore, her children would drive, taking her shopping, bring her to Sunday Mass, and celebrate with family breakfast afterwards, commonly at a local favorite restaurant.
She was a humble woman and very strong faith. She was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters in Medford, OR from her early years until the end of her life.
She made a profound impact on the lives of those around her, especially her children, extended family and friends. She enjoyed the presence of family around her and was proud of all her children. She will be missed. We love you, mom.
A funeral Mass was planned with her son, Fr. William Holtzinger, presiding on Tuesday, September 29th. Memorial gifts can be made to Birthright or other similar pro-life organizations. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.www.dallastribute.com.
