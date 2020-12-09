Gladys Faye (Valentine) Henson passed away at 8:52 PM, Dec. 2, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Hope, Arkansas Aug. 20, 1926 to Henry Levi & Viola Valentine.
She met Hershel Henson while he was stationed at Camp Alton CCC Camp in Hope, Arkansas in 1941. He was drafted when Pearl Harbor was bombed and spent four years in Europe during the war. He returned home in December 1945 and they were married March 3, 1946.
They traveled to Oregon on their honeymoon and decided to make this their home. Hershel passed away Aug. 1, 1980.
Gladys enjoyed entertaining family and friends, gardening, maintaining her home, traveling (she visited 60 countries & 48 of our states), and was very active in her church (First Baptist of Dallas) for 70 plus years. She served as social director, leader of the senior adults, church treasurer, assistant church clerk, secretary/treasurer of Women’s Missionary Union and assisted wherever needed. She also loved canning fruits and vegetables and sewing.
She was employed by Agripac for 22 years.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel, daughter Nancie Allemann, great-grandson “little” Seth Sturman (age 3), five sisters and two brothers.
Gladys is survived by her daughter Donna (Bob) Green of Dallas, son Rob (Vicki) Henson of Albany and Jim Allemann of Kenai AK, two sisters, Jerline Standridge of Spokane WA, and Patricia Barnett of Dallas TX. She had six grandchildren, Sheri (Michael) Pankion , Anchorage AK, Elaine (Scott) Burke, Sheridan OR, Melissa (Gilbert) Dela Cruz, Maple Valley WA, Seth (Melissa) Henson, Eugene OR, Tesa (Steve) Sturman Kenai AK, Brett (Tiffany) Allemann Dallas GA and 16 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 8th in the Salt Creek Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
