The big man has left the building. He left his shop tidy and neat, with all the tools back in their proper place; but for the first time in his recorded history he left a few things on the “to do” list un-done.
Glen was larger than life, from his laugh to his hair, from opinions to the size of his heart; Glen was a force to be reckoned with. He always left an impression. In 1990 he made a big impression on a certain person and after 16 years of each daring the other to get married, he finally trapped the love of his life. Glen and Sherry married September 11th 2006. Their vows were exchanged in a Doctor Seuss themed wedding on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille in Sandpoint, Idaho.
Glen, (preferred one “n” please,) was born in Denver Colorado, to Myrth McGrath and Robert Blanchard. He spent his school years in the Denver area before settling down in mother’s home town of Coeur d’Alene Idaho in his 20s. Glen trained as a bartender and manager in the roaring 70s, and later went to work for himself as a remodeler, handyman, and craftsman. He was famous for his dedication to perfection on every project. From tiling bathrooms, to basement finishes, sagging decks to flooded basements, leaky ceilings, dry wall, you name it, he could fix it, and he did. It was often joked that Glen never lost a customer if they sold the home. Eventually a call would come from the new owner saying, “I was told you were the guy to call.” Later, Glen started a business repairing paint equipment in hardware departments in the western states of MT, WY, ID, WA and OR. In 2018 they sold the business purchased a home in Dallas and “retired” Immediately Glen remodeled the kitchen, added a tiled gas fireplace surround, completely rehabbed a 70s era bathroom, built a beautiful shop, and a deck for cocktails in the evening.
Glen is survived by his wife and co-conspirator, Sherry Bullard-Blanchard, of Dallas, OR, his nephew Ben M. Blanchard & his wife Nikki of Phoenix, AZ, step daughter Annabelle Farley of Hayden, Idaho, and grandchildren Amelia and Gabriel. He leaves behind countless friends and neighbors old and new. Also a stubborn little bull dog named Rocky misses him very much.
Typical of Glen, he didn’t want a memorial service. Small gatherings may take place in the future as time and COVID permit. Memorial contributions may be made to Willamette Humane Society in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.