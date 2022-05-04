March 5, 1929 – April 30, 2022
Glen Scatterday, 93, passed away on April 30.
Glen was born and raised in Seattle, Washington.
At 17 he joined the Navy reserve and later served on the USS Essex aircraft carrier during the Korean War.
Glen married his wife of 70 years, Grace Cook, just before his call to active duty. They had four children, two sons, Keith and Bruce, who proceeded him in death, and two daughters, Judy Slade and Janis Sutter.
Glen attended The University of Washington and began a long career in systems engineering specializing in banking. He traveled extensively over the years and always believed ‘It’s not about the destination, it’s the journey that gets you there’. He retired as president of the EDS Credit Union and served on the board of directors for many years.
Glen and Grace moved to Dallas, Oregon, where they have lived for the past 30 plus years. Glen was on the Dallas City Council and actively involved in the development of the Dallas Aquatic Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
