Glenn A. Welliver went home to the Lord Jesus Christ on July 17, 2021, at home in Monmouth, Oregon, at the age of 83 from lung cancer.
Glenn is predeceased by his wife Pamela Welliver. He is survived by his daughters Belinda Welliver and Ann Holt; his grandchildren Robert Miller, Bradley Miller, Taran Holt and Ripley Holt; his great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren, and his brother Donald Welliver.
Glenn was born on Nov. 21, 1937, in Beaver Creek, Oregon, to parents Melvin and Ida Welliver. Glenn was the seventh of 10 children in a family of five brothers and four sisters. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1957. He entered military service and served as a E5 head gunner on a howitzer.
Glenn was a proud member and supporter of the West Salem community. He was involved in the West Salem Business Association and a founding member of West Salem Rotary where he was a top salesman for the Strawberry Fundraiser for many years. He was honored as the grand marshall of the West Salem Waterfront Festival Parade.
He started a small welding business and later in 1980 incorporates it into Welliver Welding Works which grew in size and scope and by 2000 became Welliver Metal Products Corporation, a global food processing equipment manufacture. In 2007 Glenn sold the business and retired to farm life where he enjoyed spending time outdoors and feeding the wildlife on the property.
He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Glenn will be interred at City View Cemetery in a private family event. A service to celebrate Glenn’s life will be held at City View Funeral Home Chapel on July 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., all are welcome.
Arrangements entrusted to City View Funeral Home.
