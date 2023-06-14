July 5, 1930 – June 1, 2023
Gloria Mae Armstrong-Bogardus passed away on June 1, 2023, at 533 a.m., at Salem Hospital. She was 92.
Gloria enjoyed trips to the coast for clam chowder at Gracie’s and walking on the beach looking for colored glass in Depot Bay. She was also passionate about cooking, baking hundreds of Christmas cookies every year for friends and relatives. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and riding motorcycles.
She leaves behind her adopted son Woody Woodson and adopted daughter Debbie Wood; three daughters Kerry, Debby and Mari; four grandchildren Kelly, Grace, Eden and Shawn; and three great-grandchildren Emma, Everly and Ezayla.
She will be dearly missed.
