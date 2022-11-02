Gordon Comstock English Jr.

Nov. 14, 1945 – Oct. 22, 2022
Gordon’s hand was held when he passed away peacefully and much loved after a very brave struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. In retrospect he likely had symptoms long before much was known about Parkinson’s Disease.
Gordon was born Nov. 14, 1945, in Los Angeles County, Glendale, California, to Ana Angelica (of Puerto Rican heritage) and Gordon C. English Sr. (of English heritage). He was the eldest of their four children.
Growing up in Granada Hills he graduated High School at the age of 17 and enlisted in the Navy in September 1963. He completed his training at Treasure Island, schooled as an electronics technician and later served on a destroyer doing shore bombardment in Vietnam. His most memorable moments however were spent on the navel carrier USS Coral Sea.
When honorably discharged in October 1966, Gordon followed his family to Dallas, Oregon, where he attended Merritt Davis Business School while helping at his dads’ machine shop, Angor Precision Products. Upon graduation from Merit Davis in 1969, he then applied for and went to work for the city of Dallas in accounting and office management.
Gordon had a varied and interesting career. 1971 found him with G.A.C. Properties of Arizona, working in Portland. Then in 1972 he tried his hand at Green Tree Development which sold manufactured homes on a property grouping outside of East Salem. After that he joined his dad’s other business venture as a broker at Angor Realty. In 1979 Gordon was named Realtor of the Year by the Polk County Board of Realtors.
Shortly thereafter, some of you may even remember when Gordon purchased and operated the Montgomery Ward Catalog store with Pat Gray as his main employee. Unfortunately, Montgomery Ward finally closed all their catalog stores in 1985. Then the real-estate market shifted when interest rates could be as high as 12%. Both Gordons weathered the market together as they added property management to their sales and services.
Branching out in 1993, Gordon Jr. opened a Country Companies office in Dallas.
Through it all Gordon discovered he liked building fences. Whenever in transition he could be seen building fences at ATLAS Fencing, sometimes with his son Joshua English helping during the summer break from schooling.
Joshua Paul English was tragically killed in an automobile accident on Oct. 21, 2000, just six months after Gordon Jr. and Virginia English were married May 12 of that year. By then Gordon had already taken over Angor Realty Property management as his father had retired. That year Gloria Bennett, Joshua’s mother met with Chemeketa Community College to create the Joshua Paul English Memorial Fund. Gordon sponsored that fund which is still available to students at Chemeketa who may apply.
In 2013 with some health concerns Gordon sold Angor Realty hoping to retire. But then it suddenly went out of business. Gordon, Ruth Lusby Wright, with Virginia in tow, opened Angor LLC resuming property management at 154 Oak Street.
In 2016 Ruth purchased the business and moved next door to 156 Oak Street, which is now DBA Best Property Management. Tim English Properties with Keller Williams is now doing business right next door on the corner of Oak and Robb Street.
Gordon is preceded in death by his son Joshua Paul English; mother Ana Angelica English; father Gordon C. English Sr.; and Joshua’s late mother Gloria.
Gordon is survived by Virginia English, his wife of 22 years; his sister Virginia Kirk of Dallas; Nancy Kinder of Stockton, California; his brother Greg of Dallas; and their spouses; Gordon’s adopted children Tim English and Karen Wiley of Dallas and Canby, Oregon, respectively. Tim and wife Sheri have 12 children. Wife Virginia has three children Dawn Coulter (with two children, plus one grandchild), Mistie Slauson (with three children), and son Tim Diede.
This leaves Gordon with a total of 17 surviving grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Rest in Peace Dear Grandpa Gordi ~ We Love You!
Gordon was interred on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Salt Creek Cemetery. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m., at Salt Creek Cemetery and his celebration of life will follow the service at 5 p.m. at the Dallas Seventh Day Adventist Church.
In leu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Dallas Adventist Community Services (food bank/clothing closet) at the church by Birch Park, Adventist Disaster Response, Adventist Youth Emergency Service Corp, or the Joshua Paul English Memorial Fund at Chemeketa Community College.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
