Gordon Kunke was born March 19, 1922, in Turner, Oregon, to Arthur and Anna Kunke. He peacefully passed away May 11, 2021. He was 99 years old.
Gordon grew up with his younger sister Joyce on a small fruit farm outside of Turner. He began driving farm equipment at age 9. He was a two-sport athlete at Turner High School – basketball and baseball – and Valedictorian of his 1939 graduating class.
After a year working on the left wing of the B-17 at Boeing Field in Seattle, he enrolled at Willamette University in 1941 to study education and play baseball.
With the United States’ entry into World War II, Gordon was trained and commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy and served on the destroyer USS Conyngham in the South Pacific. At the end of the war he returned to Willamette University and completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.
Gordon landed his first teaching job in 1947 in the small town of Morrow in Sherman County, Oregon. There, he taught math and coached football, basketball, and (in the same season!) baseball and track.
Gordon was hired at Dallas High School in 1949 to teach mathematics, health and physical education in the old Academy Building. Holding the title “coach” was to him a great honor. In addition to coaching basketball for 11 years, he was the head baseball coach for nine years and also coached the JV football team. When the high school moved from the Academy Building to its current location in 1953, Gordon was an integral part of setting up the gym. He and his basketball team helped lay the wood floor. He recalled, “I wanted my players to personally be part of something great.” The first basketball game played in the new gym was in January 1954, which is still home to the Dallas Dragons today.
Coach Kunke’s basketball teams at Dallas High School won five Willamette Conference titles and finished second four times during a nine-year stretch in the 1950s. His 1958 team won the Class 2A state championship. Gordon and his state championship basketball team were inducted into the Dallas Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. The high school gymnasium was named Gordon Kunke Court in 2013.
Gordon served the Dallas School District for 35 years. He became the Dallas High School’s principal in 1960 and four years later was hired as the district’s Assistant Superintendent. Gordon was named Superintendent in 1970, where he served the district until his retirement in 1984. He and his wife Marian were long time members of the Evangelical Bible Church. After retiring he enthusiastically took on any home improvement challenge his kids could propose. Winters were a special time when, after Christmas, he typically drove their motor home to the southwest where Marian could sun and swim, and golf for Gordon was a given.
Gordon and Marian were married for 66 years until her passing in 2018. Family was everything to them. They were blessed with a wonderful life together, raising four children in the home they built on the Rickreall Creek in Dallas. In retirement, Gordon’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was an accomplished gardener, locally famous (at least in the family!) for his refrigerator dill pickles.
His family will always remember him as a man of faith, a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and beloved friend to many. His legacy will be cherished and his presence deeply missed. Though our grief is great, our comfort knowing he is with his Lord and Savior is far greater.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Anna Kunke, sister Joyce McLaughlin, and wife Marian Kunke.
He is survived by his children Steve (Kathee) Kunke, Lori (Murray) Beck, Terry (Carol) Kunke, and Tom (Conni) Kunke, along with his grandchildren Rian and Taylor Kunke; Grady and Christy Beck; Robbie (Nicole) Kunke, Kiersten Kunke, Chris Kunke, Matt Kunke, Lauren (Andrew) Kemp, Emma (Garrett) Butler, Blake Neustel, and great-granddaughter Mark Hazel Kemp (Lauren and Andrew).
A private family graveside service is planned. A celebration of life will be on Friday, June 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gazebo at the Dallas City Park, on Allgood Street. In Gordon’s memory, memorial contributions can be made to the Dallas Boosters for the Dallas High School athletic program or the Dallas Evangelical Bible Church in care of Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory with the family, go to www.dallastribute.com
