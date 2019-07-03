Hannelore Duesterhoeft was born at home in Essen, Germany, to Wilhelm “Willie” Adolf Julius Klinkenberg and Bertha “Elfriede” Andelefski Klinkenberg on March 20, 1929.
She married Herbert Duesterhoeft twice in 1950; in a civil ceremony on April 6 and, due to the Easter holiday, in a church ceremony on April 10. Hannelore and Herbert were happily married for 55 years.
In Germany, she worked as a legal secretary. Hannelore and Herbert immigrated to Ontario, Canada, in 1953, and while there they became Canadian citizens. In Canada, she worked as a housekeeper and later as a business secretary. Their only son, Ralph, was born in Orillia, Ontario, Canada. In 1960, they immigrated to San Pedro, California. Hannelore and Herbert became U.S. citizens in 1967 in Kingman, Arizona, where they owned a motel on Route 66.
Hannelore and her family arrived in Oregon in 1969. She is perhaps best known for her lovely German accent, beautiful smile, loving generosity and for owning the Mode O’ Day store on Main Street in Dallas for 18 years. In the United States, she was known by most people as Hanne or Oma, although in Germany she was known as Lore. Hannelore died peacefully at home on June 20, 2019.
She is survived by her son Ralph (Vicki); grandsons Shane (Amy) and Chaz; and great-grandsons Wesley and Logan. She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert, who passed away July 6, 2005. Her parents and her sisters, Anna Klinkenberg and Maria Elfriede Klinkenberg Meissner, also preceded her in death. Maria is survived by two daughters, Petra and Eva, who live in Germany.
