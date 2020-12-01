Harlow was born on Jan. 27, 1946 at the hospital in Mobridge, South Dakota. He accepted the Lord into his heart and life at the age of 10. He went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2020.
Harlow attended Herreid South Dakota school for all of his school years. He graduated from high school in 1964. His passion in high school was playing basketball. Throughout his school years he worked at the Herreid Co-Op which his dad managed. He loved working on any farm. He worked for his two uncles, Mervin and Floyd, and also friends Reuben and Delores Diebert. Several summers he traveled, worked and drove for the Shields Family Harvesters from Narden, Oklahoma. They harvested from the Oklahoma border to the Canadian border.
In March of 1966, Harlow enlisted in the Army. During boot camp at Fort Lenordwood, Mississsippi, Harlow lost the use of one eye. To honor his enlistment after his surgeries and hospital stay, he became a drill instructor. In August 1966, Harlow married Kay Ann Aman. They moved to Ft. Rucker, Alabama, where Harlow became an instructor at an Aviation Training Center. Their son Jon was born there. Harlow was discharged in 1969 and the family moved to Lodi, California, where Michelle was born. They were members of First Bapitist Church where he served the Lord. After a three-year battle with cancer, Kay Ann went home to glory.in 1991.
Harlow loved his Lord and loved music, loved to sing and was a song writer. In 1970 he started his first quartet in Lodi called ONE WAY FOUR. In 1992, Harlow married Jarene, a friend of Kay and Harlows. She and her youngest son Jaremy moved to Lodi from Dallas, Oregon. Jarene joined One Way Four and that began their time singing together.
After Harlow retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years, they moved to Dallas, Oregon. They became members of Salt Creek Baptist Church and formed SONrise Ministries. They became members of the Pacific Gospel Music Association where Harlow served on the board. Gordon Kuryluk was their producer and with his help, Harlow and Jarene recorded 20 albums. God led SONrise to travel and eventually sing full time for 22 years, having up to 135 concerts yearly. Harlow’s joy was to travel in the motorhome, set up the sound system, spend time with the pastor of a church, sing God’s praises, and love and fellowship with God’s incredible people – and on to the next place.
Harlow is preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Ann Aman Rudolph, his father Herbert Rudolph, mother Lorraine {Mittleider} Rudolph, sister Carol Ann Hutton, nephew Michael Hutton. Harlow is survived by his wife Jarene, brother Don {Teresa} Rudolph, son Jon {Melanie} Rudolph, daughter Michelle {Louie} Urias, step children Janell DeBoer, Janeen {Greg} Wetterau, Jason {Tara} DeBoer, Jaremy {Erin} DeBoer, Grandchildren: Jonathan Rudolph, Haleigh {Mike} Nevill, Jordan {Ali} Campbell, Brittany {Darnell} Reese, Olivia DeBoer, Adriannna DeBoer, Brooke {Jordan} Urias, Katherine Wetterau, Hudson DeBoer, Claire Wetterau, Alex DeBoer, August Wetterau, Camille DeBoer, Benjamin DeBoer, Caassandra Rudolph, Jack DeBoer. Great Grandchildren Liliana Rudolph, Jace Reese, Asher Nevill and Nora Campbell.
