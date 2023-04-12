Harold Dean Hudlow

Oct. 28, 1952 - March 28, 2023
Harold Dean “Deano” Hudlow of Independence, Oregon, passed away March 28, 2023, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was born in Lebanon, Oregon along with his twin sister Carol on Oct. 28, 1952. He grew up in California, graduating from Del Norte High School in 1970, in Crescent City, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents Allure and Emma Hudlow; his twin sister Carol Jean Alyala; and oldest sister Faye.
He is survived by his wife Darlene Hudlow; children Jessica Harper, Jeremy Harper, and Joeseph Kerr; two grandchildren Chase and Cameron Harper; brothers Ray and John; sisters Doris Hudlow and Mary Missroon; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as numerous godchildren.
Deano was a carpenter and a man of all trades. He lived to hunt and fish, to yell for the 49ers and the San Francisco Giants “Go Niners!” and other teams. He loved okie tacos. He loved his family, his home, Bill Morgan, his dog Bentley, his church and his tribe.
Private family viewing was at Farnstrom Mortuary and Funeral Home, Independence on March 30, at 2 p.m.
Celebration of Life services will be held April 15, 2023, at Salem Community of Christ, 4570 Center St. NE., Salem, at 11 a.m., potluck to follow.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
