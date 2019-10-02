Harold Lee Easter, 86, of Dallas, died Sept. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn Haworth; son Michael (Zairene) Easter; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; stepchildren Tracy (Mike) Mary, Gary (Niki) Crawford, Amber (Brian) Burns, Amanda (Ben) Kohler, Justin Haworth and Jackie Sledge; along with 13 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Chet (Roxie) Easter.
Private interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center handled arrangements. www.dallastribute.com
