July 21, 1937 – April 28, 2022
Harold LeRoy Collier passed away on April 28, 2022, at the age of 84.
Harold was born July 21, 1937, in Glendale, California, to Elmer and Florence Collier. He served proudly in the US Air Force for about four years, and worked in the US Postal Service as a clerk and supervisor for about 25 years.
Harold was happily married to his wife Herminia Pena Collier for over 50 years.
He enjoyed watching westerns and military TV shows, gardening and reading the newspaper.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Independence, with burial following at Fir Crest Cemetery, Monmouth. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
