Harold Duane Rempel was born May 11, 1939, in Dallas, Oregon, to Ben and Elizabeth Rempel, the second of six children.
He attended public elementary school in Dallas before transferring to Salem Academy for 7th through 12th grade. While at Salem Academy, he met Shirley Neufeld, and they were married on June 13, 1958. Harold and Shirley made their home in Dallas, where he would live for his entire life. They had three children together.
Harold became a member of the Dallas Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church as a boy. He remained a member of that church (now the Evangelical Bible Church) for his entire life. At that church, Harold served in many leadership roles, including chairman of the Church Board. He loved to sing, and his deep bass voice was a well-known part of the church choir as well as various men’s quartets and octets for many years.
Harold was a skilled woodworker, both professionally and as a hobby. He worked for Ediger’s Church Furniture and McCormick-Shires Millwork before becoming the Director of Environmental Services at the Dallas Retirement Village in 1983, where he remained until his retirement in 2006. At home, Harold built many beautiful pieces of furniture, toys, and other woodworking projects for his own home as well as for family and friends.
In recent years Harold suffered from a variety of health problems and the cumulative effect of those illnesses finally brought his life to end on Jan. 7, 2021, at the West Valley Hospital in Dallas.
Harold is survived by his wife, Shirley; four siblings: Pauline (Dale) Aufrecht, LeRoy (Karen) Rempel, Janice (David) Janke, and Bernice (Carl) Peterson; three children: Kevin (Connie) Enns-Rempel, Tami (Brent) Allen, and Phillip (Teresa) Rempel; five grandchildren; and six great-grandsons. He was predeceased by younger sister Lucille Eby in 1989.
A memorial service took place at the Dallas Evangelical Bible Church on Jan. 12, 2021. It was live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page and Youtube channel. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
