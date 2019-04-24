Harold “Smitty” Smith, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, in Dallas. He was born on Feb. 2, 1929, in Greensburg, Kansas, the son of William and Margaret Smith. Smitty attended school in Greensburg through his junior year. He graduated from high school in Denver, Colorado. The family then moved to Dallas. Smitty married Patricia Zentz in Dallas on Sept. 5, 1948. Smitty worked for Gerlinger Carrier Co., Towmotor, and later Caterpillar in Dallas.
He photographed and developed all of the photos that were used in the product brochures for all of their forklifts. He was also in charge of all printing in the administrative office. He worked there for 33 years until he retired in 1988, when the Dallas plant closed.
Smitty enjoyed gardening, photography and golf. Smitty and Patricia were very dedicated to their family and grandchildren. They always supported them by attending their sporting events and other family gatherings. They also enjoyed visiting the Oregon Coast, drives in the country and eating out.
He is survived by his daughter, Cherie (Mike) Jenkins; sons Greg (Candi) Smith, Bob (Belinda) Smith, and Steve Smith; sisters, Marcia Weins and Lorraine Miller; along with grandchildren Reggie, Casey, Kerry, Riley, Andy, Sarijane, Jordan, Tyson, Tregg, Hannah, Aaron, Angela, Allison, and Adriana; great-grandchildren Chris, Juanita, Payton, Zachary, Alaina, Addy, Jane, Winston, Alexis, Brody, Kason, Blakely, Presley, and Declyn, great-great-grandchildren, Aurora and Kai.
A celebration of Smitty’s life will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. in the Dallas Retirement Village Chapel. Private family interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Boosters in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.