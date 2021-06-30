Harry T. Fast, 97, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 27, 2021. He was born on Aug. 8, 1923, along with his twin sister, Helen in Lustre, Montana. He was raised on a farm homestead by his father, Henry G. Fast and mother Helena along with four brothers and two sisters.
The family faithfully attended a Mennonite Church in Lustre, where Harry and his siblings heard and received the gospel of Christ. He was baptized at the age of 13 upon confession of his faith. The family migrated to Salt Creek, Oregon, in 1937 where he continued his schooling. He started driving a school bus at the age of 18 while he was still attending Dallas High School.
Harry met Adeline Thiesen of Reedley, California, through a match making friend, and they were married on Dec. 18, 1945. The couple moved to Salt Creek where their first child, Larry, was born and then bought a farm near Rickreall in 1948. They had four more children while living there; Lynettte, Linda, Laurel and Lyndon. The whole family worked together on the farm and made many happy memories. Harry and Adeline owned and operated school buses for over 60 years, and in 2004 were awarded Educators of the Year from the Dallas Chamber of Commerce. Harry also contracted a U.S. Mail route from 1968-1995. Harry and Adeline built a new home and outbuildings in 1981 on Riddell Road between Rickreall and Monmouth. They both lived there until Adeline’s passing in 2014. Harry moved to Dallas Retirement Village in 2017. Harry and Adeline attended Dallas Evangelical Bible Church and faithfully served there for 65 years.
Harry is survived by children, Larry (Jan) Fast, Lynette (Marty) Kramer, Linda (Ian) McFarland, Laurel (Jim) Jones and Lyn (Bonnie) Fast. He is also survived by his brother, Marvin. Harry has 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas on Monday, July 5 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Mission’s at EBC, Weekday School of the Bible or to the Union Gospel Mission, all can be sent to the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, Oregon 97338, who is caring for the family.
