April 17, 1973 – Sept. 1, 2023
Heidi Jean (Campbell) Chapman passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Providence Hospital in Portland, Oregon, from complications following heart transplant surgery. She passed peacefully surrounded by her closest family members.
Heidi was born in Ogden, Utah, on April 17, 1973. She was the oldest of four children. Heidi graduated from Weber High School in Ogden in 1991. She married Kelly Robert Chapman on Jan. 15, 1993, in the Logan, Utah, LDS Temple. They settled in Dallas, Oregon, where they raised three children.
Heidi is survived by her husband; her parents Scott Wyatt and Pamela Samson Campbell; and her children Kelton Scott (Kimie) Chapman, Rachael Jean (Jose) Marchan, and Dustin Robert Chapman. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Getse, Sina, Karely, Antonio, Leo, Gunner, Zanden, and Mila. Her in-laws are Robert Arnold and Patricia Chapman. She will be greatly missed by her siblings April (Benjamin) Meeker, Amy (David) Titmus, Ryan Campbell, and her best friend Shauna Barnett Horne.
Heidi was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The gospel was one of Heidi’s greatest joys. Church work brought her great happiness, and she was able to express her many talents through service. Heidi founded Missionary Mommas, an online community for mothers with children serving LDS missions. This support group is still going strong and has been a blessing in many women’s lives. Heidi taught early morning LDS seminary and poured her heart and soul into her classes.
Heidi had many interests and talents, including cooking, scrapbooking, hiking, playing with her dog Jaxon, and being the biggest fan at her children’s ball games. Being a mother and grandmother were the most important roles in Heidi’s life. Over the years, she took in foster children and hosted multiple foreign exchange students. Everyone was family to Heidi. She had the ability to make everyone feel loved and welcome.
Everyone that knew Heidi will miss her dearly. We will miss her smiling face, witty sense of humor, and delicious cooking. She leaves a legacy of choosing happiness even in the darkest hours. She struggled her entire adult life with heart issues and endured it all with courage and grace. Heidi’s physical heart may have been limited, but her spiritual heart was astounding.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Koomalsingh and his team at St. Providence Hospital that provided exceptional care to Heidi throughout her heart transplant journey.
Donations for funeral expenses can be made to the Chapman family through:
Venmo: @Kelly-Chapman-48
GoFundMe: gofundme.com/f/heidi-chapmans-heart-transplant
PayPal: @rachaelchapman801
A viewing will be held on Sept. 8, from 5-8 p.m., at Bollman’s Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St., Dallas, Oregon.
Funeral services will be held on Sept. 9, at 10 a.m., (viewing) 11 a.m.(funeral) at Monmouth LDS Church, 783 Church St. W Monmouth, OR 97361.
Bollman’s Tribute Center is serving the family. www.BollmansTributeCenter.com
