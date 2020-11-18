Helen Cherry died October 28, 2020 of congestive heart failure at the age of 101. She was at home on her farm at Lincoln in Polk County with her sons, David and Craig.
Helen was born March 22, 1919 in Salem, the only child of Henry and Martha Neiger. Helen was given a lamb as a pet in 1928, and 92 years later we are still raising sheep! As a young woman Helen cultivated corn and raked hay with work horses. She developed a love for the farm that lasted all her life.
Helen was an excellent student. She attended Lincoln grade school and Salem High School, graduating in 1936. A memorial event from her high school years was watching the Oregon State Capitol burn March 25, 1935. Helen graduated from Willamette University in 1940, and earned an M.A. in 1941. Her thesis was cited in the Fall 2017 issue of Willamette magazine.
Helen began teaching high school social studies in Lexington, Oregon in 1941. Two years later she took a position at Willamina High School. Even though she only taught there three years, the friendships she made with students and staff lasted a lifetime. Besides teaching social studies, Helen supervised the yearbook, planned the graduation, and was the senior class adviser. At the 2019 reunion of the Class of 1947, she was still listed as the Senior Class Advisor. And now her students really were ‘seniors’!
Helen married Marvin Cherry on May 4, 1946. They partnered with Helen’s parents and bought Registered Holstein cattle to improve the herd. 50 years later descendants of those cows were winning championships at the Polk County Fair for Helen’s grandson Steven.
Helen taught another three years at Parrish Jr. High before resigning to raise a family. She and Marvin had 3 sons: Henry (Hank), David, and Craig. Helen was an incredibly hard worker. She would help Marvin milk, get the boys off to school, and then finish the chores. On cold spring days you could see Helen disking with her Case 930 tractor, her cocker spaniel on her lap for warmth. After 27 years Marvin and Helen sold the Holsteins. They kept the sheep, and added two grandsons, Noodles the goat and Scarlet the horse to Helen’s life. She was able to share her love of books, horses and goats with Alan and Steven.
As Marvin’s health declined and Helen was occupied with his care, the cropland was rented out. Following Marvin’s passing in 2000, Helen assisted David with his lambs. She was back mowing Hank’s lawn on her John Deere mower while he was at work.
Helen’s faith in God carried her through many health challenges the last 10 years of her life. She attended the Zena Sunday school for over 60 years. Helen was also a member of the Spring Valley Missionary Society, the Polk County Historical Society, and Polk County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed visiting her neighbors at Spring Valley Community Center activities.
Survivors include sons: David, Salem; Craig (Susan), Eugene; Hank (Debbie), Salem. Grandsons: D. Alan, Salem; Steven (Alison), Anchorage; 3 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for family members Nov. 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held for Helen’s friends in 2021 at Spring Valley Church
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.